Mix of experience, youth in revamped North-South format

It is less than a month until a new initiative in bowls in New Zealand takes place as the North (Te Ika-a-Maui) and South (Te Waipounamu) teams clash in the interisland challenge in Dunedin.

Team members range from 21-year-old hot shots to the more experienced players who have Commonwealth Games and world championship titles to their credit.

Covid-19 issues in Australia have led to a couple of alterations to both teams as some of the Kiwi players who live or play across the Tasman are unable to make a return for the challenge tournament.

Both teams have a mix of experience and youth and are dominated by national and overseas medal winners.

Jo Edwards and Val Smith are in the South team up against rivals such as Selina Smith (nee Goddard) from the North, who is 26 and has already won a Commonwealth Games medal.

Seamus Curtin (Wellington) is only 21 but has the experienced Michael Galloway (Auckland) in his North team.

The North v South Challenge will be contested at the Dunedin Indoor Stadium on September 3-5 in a Ryder Cup-type format.

Teams have eight male and eight female competitors as well as two para bowlers (male and female) for each team.

Day one of the event will feature two men’s and two women’s fours. Day two is nine mixed pairs (including mixed para pairs) and the final day is a huge 18 singles (including para bowlers v para bowlers).

There have been North v South events in the past but not in this new competition format and not always on a regular basis.