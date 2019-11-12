Shaun Scott

Former Blackjack Shaun Scott turned on a master class of quality bowling on Sunday to guide Bannockburn to the Central Otago centre fours title, edging Clyde 13-12 in the final.

Contested over a weekend of wild weather, the championship began in violently windy conditions at Alexandra and concluded indoors at Clyde on Sunday after the Alexandra greens flooded.

Scott's team struggled on Saturday when the wind often gusted up to 50kmh, his team suffering an 18-2 loss against defending champion Arrowtown, skipped by Allan Brash.

But 24 hours later, in the tranquility of the indoor stadium at Clyde, Bannockburn eliminated Arrowtown in the semifinals, then broke the hearts of the Clyde players to claim victory in audacious fashion.

Clyde led 12-10 playing the final end of the 14-end contest only for Scott to drive the jack into the ditch with his last bowl and claim three shots to win.

He had earlier drawn third shot when seven down and second shot when five down to frustrate the Clyde team skipped by Alister Watson..

The success gives Scott his 24th centre title in Central Otago while he has accumulated dozens more while playing in Otago.

Only four of the 12 teams that started the event won the required three (of four) qualifying games to reach the semi-finals 6 Arrowtown, Clyde, Bannockburn and RSA.

The women's fours title predictably went to the powerful Queenstown team skipped by Margaret O'Connor, but only after they had taken a hiding in its opening game in the wind, losing 18-3 to Hawea.

The team rebounded to win their next three matches before overwhelming Margaret Young's Wanaka team 26-8 in the final at Clyde.

O'Connor and Christine Buchanan between them now claim a remarkable 70 centre titles.