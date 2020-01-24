The Sporting Stars bowls tournament in Clyde yesterday shows former All Black Kees Meeuws has lost none of his competitiveness. Others taking part are (from left) Shayne O’Connor, Bridget Becker and Lyn Jaffray, Glen Thomson and Fiona King. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

A sporting comeback was on the cards yesterday when several former stars lined up on the bowling green.

Former All Blacks Kees Meeuws, Paul Henderson, Simon Culhane, Simon Maling and Lyn Jaffray were part of an all-stars fundraising tournament at the Clyde Bowling Club yesterday.

Other sporting representatives taking part included cyclist Glen Thomson, bowler Shaun Scott, shearer Brian Quinn rugby’s Fiona King,curlers Peter, Bridget and Sean Becker, rower Sam Earl, softballers Russell Frisby and Rachel Newton and cricketers Shayne O’Connor and Warren McSkimming.

A team of Clyde bowlers also competed in the tournament.

Meeuws, a former All Black prop, admitted he was "still learning".

"It’s a matter of just getting the line right and the weight right.

"When you are like me you are used to pushing as hard as you can and smashing things.

"[Bowls] is a lot harder than you think."

Ken McConnell organised the event to help raise funds to refurbish the club house.

"We just rang people and everyone was very good with their response."

As part of the fundraiser the club sold 112 $50 raffle tickets which put people in the draw to play in the tournament.

The event raised about $7000.