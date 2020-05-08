Friday, 8 May 2020

Walker positive about chances of staging PBA tournament

    Restrictions are still in force for now but nothing appears to be stopping some Dunedin bowlers.

    The Dunedin PBA membership is lining up a tournament in July and is confident it will go ahead.

    Ken Walker, who helped set up the Professional Bowls Association in 2004, which allows bowlers to play in the winter, said the bowlers were always going to play.

    The Scottish Open Singles and New Zealand ranking singles is now set for July 10-12 at the Dunedin Bowls Stadium. It was originally to be played over Queen’s Birthday Weekend.

    Walker said the new date was made available after Bowls New Zealand cancelled national events for that weekend.

    The Dunedin PBA membership, which includes bowlers from all over the South Island, has risen to 68 and cannot take any more members as it only has allocated hours at the stadium.

    The Dunedin PBA transtasman challenge is set to be played in Dunedin on September 4-6 featuring five-man teams from New Zealand and Australia.


     

