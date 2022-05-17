World Singles winner Martin on a roll

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Ray Martin (31), of the Victoria club in Wellington, delivers a bowl on his way to a win over Dean Drummond (28), of Hastings, in the final of the World Singles at the New Zealand PBA finals in Dunedin on Sunday.

Martin won in two tight sets to win the right to represent New Zealand in England and increase his lead as New Zealand’s No1-ranked player.

In the International Singles, Aidan Zittersteijn (23), of Paritutu in New Plymouth, defeated Ross Ellery, of Manawatu. Zittersteijn, the youngest player in the finals, was named the players’ player of the tournament.

Colin Rogan, of North Harbour, downed Ellery in the Scottish Singles final while, in the World Pairs, Craig de Faria, of Taranaki, and Gavin Scrivener, of Whanganui defeated the Bay of Plenty pairing of David Jones and Jack Giddy.