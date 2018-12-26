Hanan improves to 9-0

Alex Hanan

Alex Hanan has kept his unbeaten record intact.

The Dunedin fighter scored a unanimous decision victory over fellow New Zealander Jessie Nikora in Sydney.

It maintains his perfect record at 9-0 and gives him a seventh win in 2018. That is an impressive start to the 20-year-old middleweight's career.

Alongside the wins, he spent time training with former world champion Anthony Mundine earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Chase Haley, also of Dunedin, has signed to have his next fight in Singapore on March 29.

His opponent is yet to be confirmed.

The 25-year-old returned to Dunedin this year after a long stint in Melbourne.