Joseph Parker title fight in doubt

The heavyweight title bout between Daniel Dubois, left, and Joseph Parker, right, is now in doubt. Photo: Getty Images

This weekend's IBF world heavyweight title fight between New Zealand's Joseph Parker and champion Daniel Dubois is in doubt with the Briton falling sick in Saudi Arabia.

The Ring magazine is reporting Dubois is being evaluated and that a replacement is being pursued in case he can not make the fight on Sunday (New Zealand time).

The Ring said replacement options are former world champion Lawrence Okolie, contender David Adeleye and undefeated Mourad Aliev.

33 year old Parker is riding a five fight winning streak after suffering just his third career loss, to Joe Joyce, back in 2022.

27 year old Dubois won the IBF heavyweight title after an upset knockout win over Anthony Joshua at Wembley in September.

Dubois' IBF title defence against Parker is slated as the co-main event on the Saudi card alongside Artur Berbetiev's rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

Parker held the WBO belt from 2016 to 2018.