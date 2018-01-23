Parker continues war of words

Joseph Parker. Photo: Getty Images

Joseph Parker claims he is winning the war of words with Anthony Joshua saying the Brit is rattled.

And Parker has continued his camp's attack on Joshua, claiming he could "crush" Joshua's confidence in their unification fight by standing up to his best punches.

Joshua, the man most rate as the world's top heavyweight, will be a heavy favourite to win in Cardiff on April 1.

WBO heavyweight champion Parker has given another tick to his controversial manager David Higgins, who he says has unsettled Joshua.

Higgins' attacks on Joshua's credentials led to a bizarre response from the WBA and IBF belt holder who has declared it would need "more than a human" to beat him.

"I don't know how to take that," Aucklander Parker told Sky Sports.

"I might have to be 'Superman' or 'Batman' or something. I don't know? Have to be more than human? I don't know what more you can be?

"He was rattled with what David was saying. For him to defend himself, shows that he didn't like what was coming his way. I don't think he really takes criticism that well."

Parker wants to take Joshua's best shots with a grin.

"If he hits me in the chin and doesn't hurt me then obviously I'll smile and try my best to hit him back," he said.

"I think some fighters when they throw a punch and throw everything they have and it doesn't affect the other person, it might crush them a bit.

"In boxing, some fighters have good chins. You just have to be persistent and continue following the plan and trying to catch them nicely, and obviously hope to be knocking him out."