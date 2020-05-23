Call to support programme

Every one of us is missing out on the sporting experience at the moment, but some children may never get the chance to get on the field or run on to the court.

Sporting Chance is an opportunity to give back to those in sport who are missing out.

The Sporting Chance is a programme run by Sport Otago which provides financial assistance to children from disadvantaged circumstances to help them take part in sport.

It funds participation and will assist with the basic costs of playing a sport.

Sport Otago chief executive John Brumble said the effects of Covid 19 made it even more critical that Sport Otago could provide assistance to those most vulnerable in society.

Funds are usually raised at the ASB Otago Sports awards, but with the awards dinner being canned this year, Sport Otago is appealing to people to make a donation to the cause.

Sport will be up and running soon. Donations can be made through the Sport Otago website.