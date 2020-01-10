Kylie Lyders (left) and Jade Fielding (middle) take a break from training with seven-time world champion Brenton Andreoli at Logan Park High school yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin's best are learning from the world’s best this weekend.

Seven-time FISAF aerobics world champion Brenton Andreoli is in town to help train the city’s top competitors.

The 26-year-old Australian is based in Prague, Czech Republic, the world’s top aerobics country.

There he works as a coach at one of its top clubs and trains many of the sport’s best athletes.

He tries to travel in his time off, and returned to Australia and New Zealand in December and January.

While in Dunedin he was choreographing both individual and pairs routines for Jade Fielding and Kylie Lyders, who will attempt to qualify for the world championships.

He will also run a workshop for six of Dunedin’s top competitors.

‘‘I like to pass on any kind of knowledge I’ve gained from living in Europe. They have a completely different training style,’’ he said.

‘‘And just encouraging them to stick with the basics and build that from the foundations they already have.

‘‘Not [to] push things past the level they’re already at, just really stick to the basics — that’s what gets gold medals.’’

Andreoli was 10 years old when his teacher said he would be good at aerobics.

It turned out she was right — he was good at it and he enjoyed it.

He lived in Warrnambool, Victoria and he travelled to Geelong to train.

At 14 he made the Australian team and remained on it for six years, before moving to Prague.

Last year he came out of retirement, despite missing an ACL after a knee injury, and won a seventh world title with a trio.

He said having a well-rounded athletic base was key to success, flexibility and strength being significant.

Andreoli remains in Dunedin until Monday and will return to Prague on January 24.