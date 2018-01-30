Cleveland Indians drop 'racist' mascot

A Cleveland Indians fan wears the controversial 'Chief Wahoo' logo, which the franchise will remove from their uniforms starting next year. Photo: Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians will remove the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms beginning with the 2019 season after receiving pressure from commissioner Rob Manfred.

The logo has drawn criticism and lawsuits from Native American groups who consider it racist. Under growing pressure to eliminate Chief Wahoo, the Indians have been transitioning away from the logo in recent years.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that the Indians will discontinue the use of the divisive logo on their uniforms after the 2018 campaign.

"We have consistently maintained that we are cognizant and sensitive to both sides of the discussion," Indians owner Paul Dolan said in a statement. "While we recognize many of our fans have a long-standing attachment to Chief Wahoo, I'm ultimately in agreement with Commissioner Manfred's desire to remove the logo from our uniforms in 2019."