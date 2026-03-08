Paul Coll celebrates victory in the final of the NZ Squash Open. PHOTO: PROFESSIONAL SQUASH ASSOCIATION

Paul Coll has successfully defended his New Zealand Open title with a dominant 11-7, 11-2, 11-5 victory over Egyptian teenager Mohamad Zakaria in the final in Christchurch yesterday.

Both players found their range early in an opening game that ebbed and flowed. Zakaria rallied from a 4-2 deficit to lead 8-7, but that was where the points ended for the two-time junior world champion.

Coll lifted his intensity and dictated terms with superior court positioning, stringing together four consecutive points to take the game 11-8.

That momentum remained in the second game as Coll looked to capitalise on tired legs after Zakaria’s marathon semifinal triumph less than 24 hours ago. The world No2 looked to take the ball early and seemed more comfortable in the longer rallies knowing fatigue was becoming a factor.

Coll won the first eight points after the resumption, before clinching the second game 11-2 to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

There was no stopping Coll from there with the finish line in sight in front of friends and family, who made the trip from the West Coast. He maintained his level, putting the hammer down to win the third game 11-5 inside seven minutes.

"I’m stoked, mate," he said afterwards.

"This means a lot to me, to come back and play in front of a packed theatre. I’m very happy to win the New Zealand Squash Open for the third time.

"I was feeling a bit nervous — he [Zakaria] had a monster match yesterday. I knew he was going to feel tired, but I was trying to put that out of my mind and play my squash."

With the win, Coll extended his unbeaten record to 8-0 at the Christchurch venue and moved to a 27-1 overall record for PSA matches held in New Zealand.

"Last year all the players left here saying how good it was and it was such a good showcase for New Zealand. I’m sure it’ll be great in Palmerston North in 2027. I’ll definitely be back to try and make it four [in a row]," Coll said.

Earlier the Christchurch crowd was treated to a Gilis epic in the New Zealand Women’s Open decider as Belgian top seed Tinne Gilis held her nerve to beat younger sister Nele 11-6, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9 in 78 minutes.

It was Tinne Gilis’ first New Zealand Open title, and just her second win in 11 attempts on the PSA Tour against her sister. — Allied Media