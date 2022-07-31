Sunday, 31 July 2022

Black Ferns Sevens to play for bronze

    1. Sport
    2. Commonwealth Games

    Australia's Sharni Williams fends off Portia Woodman in the semifinal. Photo: Getty Images
    Australia's Sharni Williams fends off Portia Woodman in the semifinal. Photo: Getty Images
    The Black Ferns Sevens' impressive run at major tournaments has come to an end.

    After a run of Commonwealth Games, World Cup and Olympic titles, they have failed to defend their Games title in Birmingham after losing a thrilling semifinal 17-12 to Australia.

    It's revenge for Australia after New Zealand beat them in extra-time on the Gold Coast four years ago to claim gold.

    The two rivals faced each other in the semifinals after Australia earlier were stunned by Fiji in their pool match. Australia will now play Fiji for gold.

    New Zealand will play for bronze against Canada.

    Australia's Maddison Levi led the way with a hat-trick including the crucial go-ahead try with just over a minute to play.

    Levi was then yellow-carded for pulling Portia Woodman's hair, leaving Australia to six players but a crucial steal with New Zealand hot on attack ended the game.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter