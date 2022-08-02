More gold for Kiwi cyclists

gettyimages-1412266797.jpg Aaron Gate with his son Axel and teammate and silver medalist Campbell Stewart. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand has finished as the top nation in the track cycling at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games after another golden day for the riders in black.

Ellesse Andrews and Aaron Gate both won titles today meaning they finished the programme with three gold medals each.

Andrews won the Keirin final with a controlled ride after taking the lead with two laps to go.

The 22-year-old was impressive through qualifying and was one of the favourites for the title after claiming the silver medal at last year's Olympics.

She had previously won gold medals in the individual and team sprints and admitted to Sky Sport that she hadn't expected to do so well.

"I'm so overwhelmed, I cam here obviously wanting to my absolute best and leave everything out on the track but I never could have imagined that this would be the final outcome."

Andrews also filled in in the team pursuit following an injury and helped them to a silver medal.

gettyimages-1412254569.jpg Ellesse Andrews after winning the keirin and claiming her fourth medal of the Games. Photo: Getty Images

Gate dominated the last event on the programme the men's points race.

He won some of the early sprints to take the lead and then with the help of his team-mates was able to keep the opposition at bay.

Gate finished on 45 points, while teammate Campbell Stewart was second with 38 and Englishman Oli Wood was third with 35 points.

Gate also won gold in the individual and team pursuit.

While it was his third trip to the top of the podium, Gate told Sky Sport this one was special.

"It's a good chance to refresh my singing of the national anthem, so it's pretty special, it's not something I've got to do many times in my life so it's something I'll definitely always cherish and to have my good friend Campbell (Stewart) standing next to me was absolutely awesome."

Michaela Drummond won silver in the women's scratch race, after a crash forced teammate Bryony Botha out of the 40km event.

New Zealand topped the medal table with 8 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medals.

Australia was second and Scotland third.

New Zealand now has 12 gold medals in total.