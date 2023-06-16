Community rugby like one big family, Maydon says

Wheelchair rugby has added so much to Dillon Maydon’s life.

Maydon, who has Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare genetic disease that makes walking difficult and impairs his speech, took up the sport in 2015.

He joined the WheelLanders — Otago’s high-performing team — in 2017, when ParaFed Otago took over, following a brief stint in Australia.

"My condition’s very progressive, so the sport helps me keep my progression slowing down," Maydon said.

"It’s just like one big family ... community rugby. We’re just one big family, so we can help each other out, and all that, and mostly for my health."

He is proud to have captained the side for the past five years and will lead from the front again at the wheelchair rugby championships in Porirua this weekend.

It is the third year the WheelLanders have made the trip to compete in division two with eight players, three support people, and coach Dave Dewhirst.

WheelLanders squad members (from left) Morrie Mcleod, Latisha Acott and Matt Russell run a drill at the Edgar Centre yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Maydon, who is also the chairman of ParaFed Otago, said he was proud to see the development in the sport and more Dunedin athletes getting involved, including New Zealand’s youngest player, 12-year-old Matt Russell.

"He’s trained up real good — this will be his first tournament," Maydon said.

"That’s what it’s all about.

"It’s about getting people knowing around the age groups that you can play any kind of sport."

Dewhirst had added a lot to the team since getting on board 18 months ago — there was some national interest in him, too — and helping add to the culture of the team.

While he would love to win the division, it was about giving Otago athletes an opportunity to compete on the national stage, Maydon said.

"It’s more giving the new ones experience, the ones that haven’t been to tournaments before.

"It’s all about just participating, having fun and getting the experience."