Dunedin
13
|
6
Thursday,
Thu,
13
May
May
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
‘Mr Dependable’ to call it quits
The Black Caps will need a new insurance plan.
Watling to retire after championship final
Watling to retire after championship final
BJ Watling will retire from all forms of cricket after their upcoming tour of England.
Otago Volts lose physiotherapist
Otago Volts lose physiotherapist
The Otago Volts have lost another valued staff member.
Selection for Black Caps gets Duffy out of a hole
Selection for Black Caps gets Duffy out of a hole
Jacob Duffy had been planning on joining his brother Ryan on a building site about now.
Black Caps batsman tests positive for Covid
Black Caps batsman tests positive for Covid
Black Caps batsman Tim Seifert has been forced to remain in India after testing positive to Covid-19 just hours before he was due to leave the virus-ravaged country.
All-rounder to go into bat for Otago
All-rounder to go into bat for Otago
Felicity Leydon-Davis will ditch the pink strip of Northern Districts and play for Otago this season.
Charter flight for Kiwi cricketers in India
Charter flight for Kiwi cricketers in India
New Zealand cricketers in Covid-19 ravaged India will be able to get out of the country on a charter flight on Friday after the Indian Premier League was postponed.
England cricketers lead IPL exodus, NZ cricketers isolate
England cricketers lead IPL exodus, NZ cricketers isolate
The Indian Premier League's (IPL) foreign players began to disperse on Wednesday, many with a sense of anxiety as they seek a safe passage out of the pandemic-ravaged country.
Former Aussie bowler allegedly kidnapped and beaten
Former Aussie bowler allegedly kidnapped and beaten
Australian police have arrested four men in dawn raids in connection with the alleged kidnap and assault of former test cricketer Stuart MacGill, local media have reported.
Players begin leaving India
Players begin leaving India
Foreign players, including ten New Zealanders, are expected to start leaving India following the suspension of the Indian Premier League.
Invercargill warrant in doubt over drainage
Invercargill warrant in doubt over drainage
Invercargill's Queens Park could lose its New Zealand Cricket warrant of fitness unless improvements are made to the drainage.
Cricket-IPL indefinitely suspended due to Covid crisis in India
Cricket-IPL indefinitely suspended due to Covid crisis in India
The Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country, the IPL said on Tuesday.
Black Caps move to No 1 ODI side in world
Black Caps move to No 1 ODI side in world
New Zealand have overhauled world champions England as the number one side in the one-day international (ODI) rankings.
Covid-19 hits IPL
Covid-19 hits IPL
The Indian Premier League's attempt to ride out India's coronavirus crisis has suffered a blow.
Two alternative sites identified for stalled centre of excellence
Two alternative sites identified for stalled centre of excellence
Construction of the proposed centre of cricket excellence is still no closer almost a year after the project was launched.
Volts in battle to keep pace
Volts in battle to keep pace
Help is not on the way.
IPL to continue despite Indian Covid-19 crisis
IPL to continue despite Indian Covid-19 crisis
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will continue as scheduled.
Smith lured by better resourced Firebirds set-up
Smith lured by better resourced Firebirds set-up
Otago all-rounder Nathan Smith is on his way up.
Departure ‘shock’ for OCA boss
Departure ‘shock’ for OCA boss
Otago Cricket Association chief executive Mike Coggan was shocked, blindsided and maybe even a little hurt at the departure of key all-rounder Nathan Smith.
'It was fight or flight': Desperate bid to save cricketer’s life recalled
'It was fight or flight': Desperate bid to save cricketer’s life recalled
A relieved Christchurch cricket club administrator has spoken for the first time about the desperate effort made by teammates and paramedics to save the life of one of his players.
