Dunedin
16
|
10
Tuesday,
Tue,
22
October
Oct
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
SUBSCRIBER
‘Real pride’ for Carson, Bates
Eden Carson is on top of the world.
Big payday for world-beating White Ferns
Big payday for world-beating White Ferns
The world-beating White Ferns are in for a big payday after winning the women's T20 World Cup.
Black Caps claim first test win in India since 1988
Black Caps claim first test win in India since 1988
The Black Caps have broken a 36-year drought by beating India by eight wickets in a momentous first cricket test in Bengaluru.
White Ferns win T20 World Cup
White Ferns win T20 World Cup
New Zealand's White Ferns have been crowned T20 World Champions, stunning the cricketing world in the United Arab Emirates.
White Ferns in the money
White Ferns in the money
Cha-ching, cha-ching.
SUBSCRIBER
Otago start campaign in style
SUBSCRIBER
Otago start campaign in style
Otago have started the summer with a mammoth win against a quality Northern Districts side in Whangārei.
S. Otago bowled out after strong opening
S. Otago bowled out after strong opening
South Otago relinquished control of the Crosby Morris Trophy with their second loss in as many weeks.
Waitaki fall short in chasing St Kevin's
Waitaki fall short in chasing St Kevin’s
The latest round of Borton Cup cricket produced victories for Oamaru, Union and St Kevin’s College.
SUBSCRIBER
Risks pay off for Otago in win over Northern Districts
SUBSCRIBER
Risks pay off for Otago in win over Northern Districts
Otago have started the summer with a mammoth win against a quality Northern Districts side in Whangārei.
Former White Fern hopes to bury World Cup demons
Former White Fern hopes to bury World Cup demons
Former White Fern Liz Green is still haunted by the one that got away.
Black Caps chasing 107 to beat India
Black Caps chasing 107 to beat India
The Black Caps will be chasing 107 runs on the final day to beat India in the first Test in Bengaluru.
Ravindra, Southee flatten India
Ravindra, Southee flatten India
The Black Caps have continued their unexpected dominance of the first test against India in Bengaluru.
White Ferns get royal chance
White Ferns get royal chance
No jinx. But there is a chance the White Ferns are through to the T20 World Cup final and they will not be playing Australia.
Reigning champs look strong again
Reigning champs look strong again
Cricket in the South Otago region is almost ready to begin, with the opening ball to be bowled on November 2.
Woeful India dismissed for 46 as NZ bowlers run riot
Woeful India dismissed for 46 as NZ bowlers run riot
India were bundled out for a dismal 46, their worst total on home soil, as New Zealand's fast bowlers ran amok in overcast conditions before the tourists got to 180-3 at stumps on the second...
SUBSCRIBER
Notes from the slip, October 18th
SUBSCRIBER
Notes from the slip, October 18th
Volts spearhead Jacob Duffy has winged his way to India.
SUBSCRIBER
Cumming misses out ahead of opener
SUBSCRIBER
Cumming misses out ahead of opener
Otago promise to play a more decisive brand of cricket this season under new coach Ashley Noffke, who sprang a minor surprise ahead of the Volts’ opening one-day game against Northern Districts in...
SUBSCRIBER
Getting the most out of the Volts
SUBSCRIBER
Getting the most out of the Volts
The Otago Volts are under new management this summer. Cricket writer Adrian Seconi catches up with new coach Ashley Noffke ahead of the season opener against Northern Districts in...
No play on first day
No play on first day
The opening day of the first test between India and the Black Caps in Bengaluru was called off after persistent drizzle had prevented play in the first two sessions.
SUBSCRIBER
Windies win good news for Ferns
SUBSCRIBER
Windies win good news for Ferns
There has been a late change of plan.
