Aces bowler given shot at redemption

Auckland Aces left-arm swing bowler Ben Lister is set for a potential international debut after being selected in the Black Caps T20 squad to tour India later this month.

The selection is Lister’s first and it comes after he made his New Zealand A debut late last year in India, and was named Auckland bowler of the year last season.

The 27-year-old’s tour to India with New Zealand A was cut short after he was struck down with pneumonia in Bangalore.

The infection forced Lister to spend time in hospital before returning home to New Zealand to continue his recovery.

Mitchell Santner will lead a squad that features an experienced T20 core including nine players from last year’s T20 World Cup squad, along with a range of players newer to international cricket.

They include Canterbury Kings all-rounder Henry Shipley, fresh from his international debut in the team’s current ODI Series against Pakistan.

Otago legspinner Michael Rippon also features in a Black Caps squad for the first time since his debut against Scotland on last year’s European tour, joining Otago team-mates Jacob Duffy and Glenn Phillips.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said Lister had impressed with his range of skills across the formats.

"Ben has made an exciting impact for Auckland early in his career in red and white ball cricket," Larsen said.

"Since his debut in late 2017, he is the Aces’ leading wicket taker in T20 and List A cricket.

"His ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting.

"We all felt for Ben after his tour ended the way it did last year, and it’s a testament to his work ethic that he’s been able to return to domestic cricket so strongly this season."

Larsen said Santner had impressed in previous opportunities as captain of the T20 team.

"Mitch is a leader in our white-ball teams and has captained the T20 side in India before.

"His experience in Indian conditions will be invaluable leading this group."

Auckland bowler Kyle Jamieson (back), Canterbury bowler Matt Henry (abdominal) and Wellington bowlers Adam Milne (side) and Ben Sears (back) were unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from or manage injuries.

Continuing from the India ODI series, Luke Ronchi will be head coach with the squad with assistance from NZC network coaches Bob Carter (batting) and Paul Wiseman (bowling) along with Trevor Penney as fourth coach.

The T20 series against India starts in Ranchi on January 27.

- Otago was beaten by 47 runs in a T20 game against Central in the New Zealand under-19 men’s tournament at Lincoln yesterday.

Central made an imposing 182 for four batting first, and Otago could reach only 135 for nine off its 20 overs.

Black Caps

T20 squad

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.