After 97-run win, Union still in the lead for rose bowl

Union continues to lead the Dick Hunt Rosebowl competition after beating the Oamaru Coaches XI by 97 runs in the North Otago holiday competition at the weekend.

Albion had a comfortable win over Glenavy, and Valley beat the Oamaru Presidents XI.

Batting first, Union reached 191 for six in its 20 overs, Jesse Valpy top-scoring with 83 not out and being well supported by Blake Martin (56) as the pair put on 112 for the sixth wicket.

Robbie Breen was the pick of the Coaches XI bowlers, taking two for 18 off four overs.

Losing a number of wickets early in the innings, the Coaches XI struggled in its chase and at the completion of 20 overs had managed 94 for nine.

Patrick Hewett top-scored with 22. For Union, Blake James took three for 25 and Matt Lilley two for 16.

Albion won the toss and batted against Glenavy, posting 173 for four of its 20 overs.

Amal Ashok reached 85, while Tarras Beardsmore at the top of the order got 25.

Glenavy’s hopes were effectively gone with the score at 26 for five in the seventh over, and when its 20 overs were completed, it had 88 for nine on the board.

Glynn Cameron (32) and Stafford Adams (22) were the only batsmen to reach double figures. Aneesh Kumar (three for 15) and Hayden Creedy (two for 17) were the best of the Albion bowlers.

Valley beat the Presidents XI in a high-scoring game.

Two further rounds will be played this weekend, before the final the following Friday.

Points: Union 15, Albion 12.5, Presidents XI 5, Glenavy 5, Valley 5, Coaches XI 2.5.

