Albion continues its march

Unbeaten Albion beat Oamaru to qualify for the Dick Hunt Rosebowl final in a fortnight, while Union beat Glenavy in the penultimate round of the holiday competition.

Campbell Fowler delivered Albion a fast start, scoring 35 off 15 balls at the top of the innings.

First drop Ravi Lalia (25) and Aneesh Bose (39) then provided some solid contributions as Albion reached 166 for six in its allocated 20 overs.

Spinner Kuljeet Singh (two for 20) was the best of the Oamaru bowlers, backed up by Lachlan Brookes (two for 26).

In its chase, despite 37 from opener Sabareesh Ramesh and 24 from Brookes, Oamaru fell short of its target by 17 runs, finishing with 150 for seven off its 20 overs.

Tom Square picked up three for 26 off his four overs, and Jaden Dowling two for 22 off three.

At Glenavy, Union batted first and posted 151 for eight from its 20 overs.

Union was led by Blake Martin’s unbeaten 37 (including 18 runs in the 20th over), while openers Thomas Anderson (35) and Thomas Shields (23) also ensured their side got off to a good start.

For Glenavy, Stafford Adams took three for 20 off three, Hamish McCulloch two for 17 off four, and Kurt Thomas two for 18.

Glenavy fell short in its chase, all out for 122 in the 19th over.

McCulloch top-scored with 27, while Matt Tangney got 24 and Jordan Mulligan 22.

The wickets were shared among the Union bowlers, Blake White picking up two for 23 off four, Riley Rooney two for 32 off four, and Blake Martin two for 16 off two.

The match of the final round to be played later this week will be Oamaru against Union at King George Park. Whoever wins this match will play Albion in the final the following Friday.

By: Scott Cameron