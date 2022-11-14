Albion wins clash of unbeaten sides

Duncan Drew. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Albion batted first against Glenavy with the Payne Tempero Cup and Marshall Smith Cup on the line between the two unbeaten sides in the North Otago senior competition on Saturday.

Amal Asok was in fine form, reaching 91 to help Albion to 206 all out in the 46th over.

For Glenavy, Glynn Cameron took four for 26 and Hamish McCulloch two for 42.

In its chase, Glenavy continually lost wickets which did not allow it to set a solid foundation.

When the final wicket fell in the 30th over, just 102 was on the board, 107 runs away from the required target.

Hayden Creedy (four for 33) knocked the top off the order, while Anthony Docherty took two for 21.

In the clash between the two school sides, Waitaki Boys’ batted first at St Kevin’s, making 103 all out in 31 overs after struggling with the accurate bowling from the home team.

For St Kevin’s, Sam McCarthy took three for 18 and Ben Kay two for 21.

Waitaki looked like it might be in with a chance, taking the third St Kevin’s wicket with only five runs on the board, but Harry Murphy (28) and Liam Direen put on 63 for the fourth wicket to put their side back in charge of the match.

Direen was 54 not out when St Kevin’s passed Waitaki’s total four wickets down in the 18th over.

Lochie Mavor took three for 34 for Waitaki.

At King George Park, Oamaru batted first against Union, making 135 all out.

Stephan Grobler top-scored with 42, while Lachlan Brooks made 27.

For Union, Riley Rooney took the outstanding figures of four wickets for seven runs.

Union chased down the required target five wickets down, led by Duncan Drew’s 48 and captain Blake James’ 38.

By: Scott Cameron