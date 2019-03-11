Appleby goes through round robin unbeaten

The top four teams for the Southland 50-over semifinals were already decided before the 14th and final round robin games were played on Saturday.

In a prelude to next weekend's semifinal, the top-qualifier Appleby kept its unbeaten record intact with a seven-wicket win over Invercargill Old Boys, on the Queens Park main oval.

After being sent in to bat, Old Boys could only manage a total of 149 before being bowled out in the 43rd over. Its classy batsman Harsh Visavadiya top-scored with 73.

Calum Johnstone took three wickets for 34.

The Appleby batsmen reeled in the target in the 30th over. Opener bat Kieren Lloyd looked set for his second century of the competition before being caught for 97 from 84 balls.

Invercargill Metropolitan scored an impressive 82-run victory in its last game of the season against Southland Boys' High at Queens Park.

An opening stand of 177 by Jerome Diack and Jason Osborne set up the win for Metro. Osborne was bowled for 51, while Diack went on to score 118. Captain Andrew Armour chipped in with 48, and Corey Anderson was unbeaten on 48 when the 50 overs were completed. Chasing 345, Boys' High was always behind the required run-rate, despite captain Jason Domigan blasting 138 from 95 deliveries. Hamish Skelt was the only other significant contributor with 30.

Waikoikoi had home ground advantage for its last game of the season, but Marist was too good for it, earning an eight-wicket win. Waikoikoi batted first and was bowled out for 149 in the 43rd over. Waikoikoi was at one stage going along nicely at 96 for two, but a short time later it was languishing on 99 for six.

Top scorer Finn Hurley was run out for 40, and Ryan McFaul for 29. Jason Milne had the neatest bowling figures for Marist with three for 30 from 10 overs. Marist made easy work of the chase. Opening batsman Conor Rodden was unbeaten on 88, Matt McCall made 28, and Shaun Fitzgibbon ended unbeaten on 20.

Central Western is the top qualifier for the the PGG 40-over division one semifinals next weekend.

It beat Wyndale by 40 runs in the final round-robin match on Saturday. Central batted first and made 281 from its 40 overs.

Opening batsman Thomas Menlove laid a solid platform with 43 and Grant Kean continued his golden summer with an unbeaten 80. Quinn Stewart was also unbeaten on 73 from 46 deliveries.

Te Anau finished the round-robin phase in second after chasing down the total of 189 set for it by Appleby B with two overs to spare.

Central Western will play fourth-placed Blue Mountain in one semifinal next week, while Te Anau will host Wyndale.

