Appleby keeps its shine with big win over Waikoikoi

Appleby players can enjoy the holiday break after the club extended its unbeaten record on Saturday in Southland’s ILT Premier League club cricket competition.

Appleby has been the form team through the first eight rounds of the competition and that dominance continued with a commanding 109 win over defending champions Waikoikoi.

Batting first, Appleby put on 197 from its 50 overs, Callum Johnstone leading from the front.

He struck 10 fours on his way to 75. Johnstone found support in the form of Ankit Pursharthy (28), Kieran Lloyd (26) and Elliot Dawson (25).

In Waikoikoi’s chase it never threatened Appleby’s score as Lloyd and Dawson teamed up to roll through the Waikoikoi batting line up.

Dawson and Lloyd took four wickets apiece to reduce Waikoikoi to 50 for nine.

Ryan McFaul provided some resistance at No 11 for Waikoikoi, top-scoring with 32.

McFaul was the last to go as Waikoikoi was bowled out for 88.

It was a tough day for a depleted Marist line-up as Southland Boys’ High School made light work of its win on Saturday.

Batting first, Marist, made up mainly of players from the club’s senior reserve team, could muster just 38.

Southland Boys’ then needed just 5.2 overs to knock off the required runs and bank the victory.

- Logan Savory