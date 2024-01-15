Appleby still unbeaten

Southland's one-day competition resumed on Saturday without the province’s top players who were with the Hawke Cup team in Oamaru.

Waikoikoi hosted the unbeaten Appleby team out in the country.

The locals won the toss and chose to bat first. Welby Reed was out for a golden duck but fellow opener Todd Thayer scored 39.

Ryan McFaul (25) and Josh Peters (23) patiently scored their runs but Waikoikoi’s middle and lower order never made an impact and the team were dismissed for 141 in the 41st over.

Reid Murray was the best of the Appleby bowlers. He had figures of three for 15 from his five overs.

Appleby’s run chase got off to a solid start with the experienced Jamie Clark scoring 19 before he was the third man out with the total on 57.

Rob Leishman and Prashant Singh (22) put on a 51-run partnership. Leishman was still at the crease on 24 when Appleby reached the target with three wickets in hand.

Old Boys and Marist played their game on the main oval at Queen’s Park.

Marist won the toss and elected to bat but they were bowled out for just 99 in the 34th over.

Opener Jeremy Boyle scored a patient 27 but his only team-mates to reach double figures were Bruno Burgess (11) and Shaun Fitzgibbon (12).

Blake Tempero did most of the damage for Old Boys when taking four for 36 off his 10 overs. Chris Case was miserably tight with his excellent bowling while taking three for seven off eight overs.

Old Boys opening batter Sahil Rana hit seven boundaries in his total of 46 off 40 balls. Fellow opener Chris Case was unbeaten on 27 when Old Boys reached the target in the 17th over with nine wickets to spare.

Southland Boys’ High School had the bye.

— John Langford