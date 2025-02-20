Appleby team extend lead

Appleby extended their lead in the Southland 50-over club cricket competition on Saturday after their 115-run win over Southland Boys’ High School.

Appleby had first turn at bat and got through to 204 runs before being bowled out in the 44th over. Jamie Clark scored 50 runs and Rob Leishman (31) also put in a meaningful contribution.

The school batsman lasted 40 overs but struggled to score runs and was bowled out for just 89. The seven Appleby bowlers each had success; Aaron Hart took two wickets for nine runs from his 10 overs.

Waikoikoi beat Marist by 87 runs on the main oval at Queens Park. The country team batted first and amassed a total of 246 runs for seven wickets from their 50 overs. Todd Thayer top scored with 78 runs.

Marist got off to a good start with their run chase; Jeremy Boyle scored 37 runs from 31 balls and Abid Younas scored 42 before being fourth wicket to fall with 131 runs on the board. The next six wickets fell for just 28 runs as Marist was bowled out for 159 runs in the 33rd over.

Waikoikoi’s Welby Reid took four wickets for 18 runs and Oliver Picken took the last three wickets.

This Saturday, Waikoikoi will host Old Boys and Southland Boys’ High will play Marist at Miller St.

