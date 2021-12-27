Ashes Covid scare: England team cleared to play

England captain Joe Root. Photo: Getty Images

England's cricket team were cleared to play day two of the third Ashes test in Melbourne after two members of support staff and two of their family members were forced to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

The England team initially reported only one positive test among the team's "family group" but host board Cricket Australia confirmed there had been a rash of cases in the camp.

"Cricket Australia has been informed that two members of the England cricket team's support staff and two of their family members have returned a positive Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test," CA said in a statement.

"The affected individuals are currently isolating.

"The entire playing group and all other support staff have undertaken Rapid Antigen Tests this morning and all have tested negative.

"The England Cricket team will also have PCR tests today, and both teams will take extra precautions throughout play. Both playing squads remain unchanged."

Play was delayed half an hour to start at 11am (local time)).

The England team reported the sole case just over an hour before play was to start.

Some 20 minutes later, the team said it had been given the green light to head to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia will resume on 61 for one in reply to England's first innings 185.

Australia lead the series 2-0 and can retain the Ashes with a draw in Melbourne.

Cricket Australia said there was no impact on fans or other parts of the MCG but host broadcaster Seven Network confirmed one of its staff members working on the Ashes at the stadium had tested positive to Covid-19 late on Sunday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was forced to miss the second test in Adelaide and isolate for a week after being identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Australian authorities are battling a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.