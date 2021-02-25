Second time lucky — or if not, surely third time.

Otago wicket keeper-batswoman Katey Martin is finally set to play her first hometown international, 18 years on from her White Ferns debut.

The team hosts England at the University Oval in the second of five one-day internationals today, and will stay on for another on Sunday.

It will be the White Ferns’ first match in Dunedin in 22 years.

That drought had been set to end last year, but a match against South Africa was washed out.

It had been a big disappointment for both Martin (36) and fellow Otago star Suzie Bates, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

The duo had spent a long time hiding in the changing room that day.

Katey Martin throws a ball as the White Ferns train at the University Oval yesterday morning ahead of today’s one-day international against England. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

But some phone calls ensured it would not be Martin’s only chance and the suggestion was made to schedule two games, just to be sure.

You cannot blame her for checking the weather forecast religiously over the past few days.

All going well, though, she will stride on to a field she knows better than anyone today.

"There’s just a different feeling when you walk out on to Uni Oval," Martin said.

"I’ve done it so many times.

"With a New Zealand top on it’s just a different feeling. It’s a really special feeling.

"It always feels like home coming back here."

While Martin has lived in Christchurch for a long time now, she remains adamant that is where her connection to Canterbury ends.

Dunedin is still home and despite being based a few hours up the road, her loyalty to Otago remains unwavering.

Her 162 List A matches for Otago is not just a record for the province, it is a record for any cricketer — men’s or women’s — to have played for one province in New Zealand.

She adds 91 T20 matches in blue and gold to that tally.

Her parents have been fixtures on the bank at the home games in that career — which stretches back to January 2002.

But to have them there for what will be her 167th match — across all formats — in New Zealand colours will be among her career highlights.

"It’ll be right up there obviously," she said.

"The highlight was when Otago won the one-day title, which I didn’t think was ever going to happen in my career.

"But this is definitely up there.

"It’s going to be a special moment for myself and my family to be out here.

"Mum and Dad have spent a lot of years up on the embankment supporting Otago and now being able to support the White Ferns as well.

"Dad typically walks around the boundary counting my runs, so hopefully I can get a few on there so he can spend a bit of time away from Mum."

Her one-day international career has included 81 matches, in which she has scored 1438 runs at an average of 22.46.

Martin added it was a shame Bates was unable to join her, although hoped the duo would get a chance to play at home together at next year’s World Cup.

The White Ferns will also be without opening bowler Lea Tahuhu, who suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s game.

She was replaced in the squad by Gabby Sullivan.

The game begins at 11am.