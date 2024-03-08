Aussies rain on Kiwi greats' parade

Australia's Josh Hazlewood (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Kane Williamson. Photo: Getty

A century of tests should be an apex for two New Zealand greats. Today felt at times like a nadir.

With Tim Southee and Kane Williamson failing to produce in their milestone match, Australia took an authoritative step toward dishing out a second straight thumping.

The Black Caps were outclassed for much of the opening day at Hagley Oval, just as they were in the first test at the Basin Reserve. Rolled for 162 by an imperious seam attack led by Josh Hazlewood (5-31), New Zealand then allowed Australia to reach 124-4 at stumps.

Following last week’s 172-run loss in Wellington, a series that promised so much may provide home fans with little more than a good look at the defending world champions.

That was hardly how Southee and Williamson would have envisaged their 100th test when the schedule delivered such an enticing prospect.

The pair have had darker days while compiling applications to join what is now a six-man club — no one can play 100 tests for New Zealand without some very dark days — but this was dismaying.

For Williamson, it was a third cheap dismissal of this showpiece series, matching the three tons he racked up against a second-string South Africa. Only an unhinged mind will hold concerns over his form, but the former skipper averages 36.3 against Australia and has few remaining chances to rectify that record.

As for the current skipper, concerns over his form only grew. In his eight overs before stumps, Southee was unable to add to the two wickets he took in the first test, leaving him on four in his fourth test of the home summer.

When added to the criticisms of long-time teammate Ross Taylor and the muddle surrounding the sudden retirement of Neil Wagner, it was fair to assess the start of this celebratory test as the low point in Southee’s brief reign.

It could have been worse. After Southee and Williamson received their 100 caps, New Zealand’s batsmen barely put 100 on the board, the total inflated by a 55-run ninth-wicket stand.

That rapid partnership between Southee and Matt Henry was the team’s best of the day, pipping an opening stand that offered no clue about the carnage to follow.

Asked to bat on a surface that prompted a twice-bitten New Zealand to stick with four seamers, Tom Latham and Will Young survived the first spells of Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

The hard part was done, the 47 runs accrued representing the Black Caps’ best opening partnership in a year. Then, after Young edged Starc to third slip, Hazlewood was reintroduced and the hosts were torn apart by a six-over seam-bowling masterclass.

It began in the 22nd over, the score on 61-1. Eleven overs later, the Black Caps had fallen to 84-5, Hazlewood in that span returning figures of 4-7.

Latham was the first to fall, a fine edge ending his innings on what had been a promising 38 and confirming the opener would go more than a year without a half-century.

Rachin Ravindra was the next, getting himself out when offered width for the third time in the series, this time only a few balls before lunch. After the break, Daryl Mitchell was undone by an unplayable delivery that nipped back in, before Williamson became Hazlewood’s fourth victim.

The prolific batsman had been greeted by a standing ovation to honour a different kind of ton. An hour later, 17 to his name, he began his walk back before an optimistic lbw review had even been completed.

Hazlewood took a breather but the batsmen enjoyed no respite as Starc struck twice in two balls, the first taking him past Dennis Lillee with 356 test wickets and the second seeing Scott Kuggeleijn removed for a golden duck.

A sunny day did at least end on a bright note. After debutant Ben Sears needed only three balls to take his first test wicket, trapping Steve Smith while the opener was shouldering arms, Henry continued to shine on his home track with 3-39.

Hope somewhat restored, who knows, this may become a favourite memory of Southee and Williamson. Or, as it generally does when the pair play Australia, normal service will soon resume.