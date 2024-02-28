Aussies unchanged for opening NZ test

Australia captain Pat Cummins (L) and New Zealand captain Tim Southee pose with the test series trophy at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: Getty

Australia captain Pat Cummins is keeping faith with the test side that lost their last outing with West Indies.

On the eve of the first test with New Zealand, Cummins said the same XI that suffered the shock loss at the Gabba would take to the field at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

"No surprises and it's always nice to have a full contingent to pick from," Cummins said.

Neither side was able to train on the pitch on Wednesday as rain settled in on the Kiwi capital.

While pitches in New Zealand are commonly more grassy than at other test-playing nations, the Basin was sporting an especially green-topped wicket on last glimpse on Tuesday.

Cummins said, should he win the toss, bowling was "a live option".

"Coming from Australia, it's rare to turn on TV and see a green wicket ... but over here, it's pretty normal.

"I don't think it's as scary as perhaps what it looks. Seems like there's been plenty of first inning scores that have been big."

Australian team to take on NZ

Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.