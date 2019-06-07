Australia, White Ferns to hit Dunedin

Glenn Maxwell plays a shot as Tom Blundell looks on during a twenty20 meeting between Australia and the Black Caps last summer. Photo: Getty Images

The Aussies are coming - and so are the White Ferns.

Two teams that have not been sighted in the south in nearly 20 years will take to the University Oval this summer.

The Black Caps face Australia on March 24 in the first home twenty20 against the trans-Tasman rivals.

It will be Australia's first match in Dunedin since 2000.

The match follows a three-match twenty20 series in Australia, and precedes matches in Auckland and Christchurch.

Meanwhile the White Ferns will provide Dunedin's first dose of international cricket.

They will play South Africa in the fifth twenty20 on February 13, the same opponent they faced at Carisbrook in 1999 in their last match in Dunedin.

Test matches against England, Australia and India headline an exciting schedule for the Black Caps.

Two tests in late November against England follow five twenty20s.

Australia will host three tests, the second being the Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India will be in New Zealand from late January to early March, two tests coming at the end of its tour.

For the White Ferns the tour by South Africa marks the preparation for the women's World Cup in Australia beginning on February 21.