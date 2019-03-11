Back-to-back 40-over titles for Waihola Swans

The Waihola Swans celebrate after beating the Owaka Bandits by three wickets in Milton on Saturday to claim the South Otago premier 40-over competition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Waihola Swans have won the South Otago Premier Cricket 40-over final by three wickets over the Owaka Bandits in a well-fought game in Milton.

The Swans won the toss and elected to bowl first. Their decision proved to be the right one, as a superb spell of bowling by opening bowlers Braden Adams and Dylan Bungard had Owaka in all sorts of trouble early in the piece.

Owaka's usually reliable top order failed to fire and after 12 overs the Bandits had been reduced to a sorry-looking 49 for seven.

The innings threatened to be over before the drinks break, but a partnership of 59 between Francis Parker and Tony Miller pushed the Bandits past 100.

Both batsmen complemented each other. Parker was happy to punish the bad balls and Miller was safe at the other end.

Parker brought up his half century and then threw his wicket away needlessly with the score at 108.

The tail scored a few much-needed runs and Owaka was bowled out for 125 in the 29th over. Parker top scored with 51. Three Bandits batsmen finished with 12 runs each. Braden Adams (three for 25) and Dylan Bungard (three for 30) were the most dangerous for the Swans.

In reply the Swans chased down the total with six overs to spare and three wickets in hand. Waihola lost its first four wickets for 44 runs before a consolidating partnership between Ashton Tourell (26) and Brad Williams (22) took it to 75 for five..

But Williams was dismissed three overs later to leave the Swans in a perilous position at 88 for six.

Kellan Crowie showed wisdom and poise far beyond his age to guide the Swans home with an unbeaten 26. Crowie showed his delicate side with some nice glances, but was not afraid to throw the bat at the wide ones also. His innings contained four boundaries. Peter Grant (12) and James MacLean (1 not out) contributed to the score towards the end. Bandits captain Tony Miller finished with team-best figures of four for 14 off 7 overs.

Waihola's win meant it secured back-to-back 40-over titles.

It has been consistently the best team all year, and is a deserved winner.

Owaka's second place will complement its T20 title. It has improved greatly this season, and will be a confident side heading into the next one.

- Francis Parker