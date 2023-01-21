Bacon sizzles to guide Volts to victory

Matt Bacon. Photo: ODT

Matt Bacon played a starring role as the Otago Volts pulled off an extraordinary Super Smash win in Nelson this afternoon.

The Volts continued their upswing in form with a dramatic four-run win over the Central Stags.

Central appeared to be cruising in pursuit of 167 to win - they were 145 for five with three overs to go - but they crumbled as the visitors produced some clutch bowling.

Bacon returned the remarkable figures of five for 28, taking two wickets in both the 18th and 20th overs to secure victory.

Earlier, Dean Foxcroft had again showed his class, belting 66 off 49 balls to lead the Volts to 166 for eight. Nick Kwant added 22 off 14.

It capped a great day for Otago cricket at Saxton Oval after the Sparks had earlier posted a four-wicket win over the Central Hinds.

Emma Black produced a superb effort with the ball, taking four for 15 off four overs as the Hinds were restricted to 130 for nine off their 20 overs.

Bella James (23 off 15), Olivia Gain (43 off 34) and Kate Ibrahim (26 off 26) then guided the Sparks to victory in the 19th over.