Bandits claim Challenge Shield

The Owaka Bandits claimed the South Otago premier Challenge Cup with a two-run win over the Waihola Swans in Milton on Saturday.

The Bandits recovered well from 99 for five to post 192 for nine from their 40 overs.

Gordon Edwards made a patient start then batted superbly with the lower order to top-score with 72.

Craig Gordon was the pick of the Swans bowling unit with figures of three for 35 off eight overs.

In reply, Waihola openers Dylan Bungard and Shannon Young added 44 inside nine overs, and Young was still at the crease when drinks were taken at 11 for four.

When Young fell for 51, Ryan Clark was the key wicket for Owaka as time was running out. Clark was batting superbly and made his way to 24 before being bowled by Jeremy Gray.

Mitch Burford fell to a catch by nerveless 15-year-old fielder Clayton Sheppard, and Swans tail-enders Craig Gordon and Ashley Manson needed eight off the last over but fell just short.

Gray showed a cool head under pressure for Owaka, taking four wickets and three catches as his side took home the Challenge Cup, the Bungard Cleats and the Burt Pringle Trophy .

The Clutha Comets beat the Valley Stingers by six wickets thanks to another rapid century from skipper Caleb Carson.

Valley chose to bat and posted 190 thanks to a third-wicket partnership between Luis Smales (49) and Bevan McCall (38) and plenty of extras (45).

Clutha’s bowling was spearheaded again by Dom Grinton, who tore through the middle order to return impressive figures of five for 38 off eight overs.

In reply, Caleb Carson started in his customary positive fashion. His first four scoring shots were two fours and two sixes, he moved to 50 off just 18 balls, and he smashed his third century of the season off just 38 balls to effectively kill any chance the Stingers had of victory.

Carson was finally dismissed on 134 off the bowling of Nimesh Sudeela with less than five runs required.

Michael White (34 not) finished the job, while Richard Ray took two wickets for Valley, who might have won if they had held their catches.

The Kaitangata Kings moved to the top of the table with an 87-run over the Milton King Crabs in Kaitangata.

Opening batter Orry Young scored 53 as the Kings scored 206 for six. Young had plenty of support from Mark Shepherd (32) and brother Jason Young (27).

In reply, Milton stumbled to 46 for six at drinks. Corey Bradley played a nice hand with 40 not out but Milton were rolled for 119 in the 33rd over.

William Casey took match-best figures of four for 51 off eight overs.

— Francis Parker