Bangladesh bowled out after strong start

gettyimages-1134786412.jpg Neil Wagner celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque. Photo: Getty

Bangladesh have squandered a promising start to be all out for 211 in their first innings in the second test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Play finally got under way on day three after the first two days were washed out, and New Zealand, after winning the toss, chose to bowl to take advantage of a green Basin Reserve pitch.

The visiting batsmen made a good job of seeing off the NZ attack initially, making it to 75 before Colin de Grandhomme had Shadmam Islam caught at slip by Ross Taylor for 27.

Neil Wagner then claimed two wickets just before the lunchbreak to bring New Zealand back into the game, the visitors heading into the break on 127 for 3.

Wagner continued his short-ball attack after lunch to pick up two more wickets, before Trent Boult struck to clean up the tail.

Wagner finished with 4-28, Boult 3-38, while de Grandhomme, Matt Henry and Tim Southee grabbed one apiece.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Igbal continued his excellent run in the series, making it to 74 before falling to Wagner, but Liton Das (33) was the only other batsman to make it past 30.