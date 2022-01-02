Bangladesh dominates day two

Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner picked up the only two wickets Bangladesh to fall during day two of the first test at Bay Oval in Tauranga today. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The brains trust of the Bangladesh cricket team had modest New Year's resolutions.

Head coach Russell Domingo wanted his team to put on a good performance against the Black Caps. Fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson wanted his bowlers to pitch the ball up and find some swing. Captain Mominul Haque wanted the group to stay positive.

So far, so good.

Bangladesh dominated day two of the first test against New Zealand, reaching 175 for two at stumps after bowling the home side out for 328 at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

A winning position it is not — history provides many examples of the Black Caps bowlers rolling through sides cheaply once they break into the lower order — but for the visiting team to even be in a solid position is a rarity in these conditions.

Bangladesh has never come remotely close to winning — or drawing — a test in New Zealand, and while they have had the odd big partnership, it usually comes when well behind in the contest.

Or maybe this side is different. Is it a younger squad, with batsmen who are not scarred by previous Kiwi defeats. Two of them – Mahmudul Hasan Joy (70 not out) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (64) — produced an impressive century partnership, which sees the visitors trail by 153 runs with eight wickets remaining heading into day three.

The only Kiwi bowler to taste success was Neil Wagner, who produced a typically aggressive yet economical display to end with two for 27, but the rest of the Black Caps attack failed to fire.

In fairness to the seamers, the wicket was not providing much assistance, but that did not stop Bangladesh in the morning, when the Black Caps bowlers also failed to fire with the bat.

From 258 for five, the Black Caps tumbled to 328 all out. Henry Nicholls was the only resistance, making 75, but the tail order's lack of assistance meant he too had to get aggressive and was the last man to go as the Black Caps produced their lowest first-innings score against Bangladesh at home.

NEW ZEALAND

First innings

T Latham c Das b Shoriful Islam 1

W Young run out 52

D Conway c Das b Haque 122

R Taylor c Shadman Islam b Shoriful Islam 31

H Nicholls c Shadman Islam b Haque 75

T Blundell b Hossain 11

R Ravindra c Shadman Islam b Shoriful Islam 4

K Jamieson c Shadman Islam b Hasan 6

T Southee c Haque b Hasan 6

N Wagner c Das b Hasan 0

T Boult not out 9

Extras (1b, 4lb, 3w, 3nb) 11

Total (all out, 108.1 overs) 328

Fall: 1-1, 2-139, 3-189, 4-227, 5-238, 6-265, 7-297, 8-316, 9-316, 10-328.

Bowling: T Ahmed 26-7-77-0 (1w, 2nb); S Islam 26-7-69-3; E Hossain 18-3-75-1 (2w); M Hasan 32-9-86-3 (1nb); NH Shanto 2-0-10-0; M Haque 4.1-0-6-2.

BANGLADESH

First innings

S Islam c & b Wagner 22

M Hasan Joy not out 70

N Shanto c Young b Wagner 64

M Haque not out 8

Extras 4(lb, 2w, 5pen) 11

Total (for 2 wkts, 67 overs) 175

Fall: 1-43, 2-147.

Bowling: T Southee 15-2-41-0 (1w), T Boult 14-5-37-0, K Jamieson 13-4-35-0 (1w), N Wagner16-5-27-2, R Ravindra 9-1-26-0.

— The New Zealand Herald