Bangladesh win toss, bowl first in second test

Bangladesh have won the toss and will bowl first against New Zealand in the second test starting in Christchurch today.

Both sides have made changes from the first test won by the visitors. For the home side, Daryl Mitchell is in for a home test, taking over the all-rounder role from Rachin Ravindra.

Bangladesh have two changes, Mohammad Naim and Nurul Hasan get the nod, with Mahmud Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim out through injury.