Banned Aussie trio to soon learn fate

Cameron Bancroft (left) and Steve Smith face media after the ball tampering incident in South Africa. Photo: Getty Images

Disgraced Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are expected to learn whether their bans will be changed early this week.

David Warner. Photo: Reuters

Cricket Australia's seven-person board is to meet via a phone hook-up either on Monday or Tuesday to make a decision on whether to uphold, partially keep or overturn the suspensions imposed on the trio following the Cape Town Test ball-tampering scandal.

Several options could be considered for the three players before Bancroft's ban from all top-level cricket ends on December 29, with Smith and Warner due to return three months later.

A submission from the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) remains on the table following the findings from the Longstaff review, with an official response now expected by Wednesday.

The players' association argued in their submission the review found the ball-tampering saga was not just the fault of the players, but also a result of the sport's win-at-all-costs mentality.

It's understood the ACA has not taken an all-or-nothing approach, and one option remains allowing the players to return to Sheffield Shield early but not international cricket.

That is the option most quickly gathering momentum ahead of the meetings this week, however it's far from across the line and there could still be numerous roadblocks.

There is some argument that Bancroft has served the majority of his sentence while Smith and Warner still have four months standing, creating an unfair situation against the West Australian.

One resolution could see the trio's returns weighted, with Bancroft free to return for the final two Shield rounds before the Big Bash begins, and Warner and Smith allowed to resume domestic cricket after the Twenty20 break in February.

If that was to be the case all parties would have served close to 90 per cent of their CA-enforced bans.

However that could meet some resistance from other states, given the advantage NSW would have in the second half of the Shield competition with Smith and Warner, two of the best batsmen in the world, available.

There are also concerns over the stars' contract status, but there are examples of players turning out for match fees in Shield cricket before qualifying for a contract.

The decision has split current and ex-players, with Simon Katich and Mitchell Johnson arguing the existing bans should stand while George Bailey has called for their return to Shield cricket.

The trio have spent this summer playing grade cricket in Sydney and Perth, and it's understood their promotion of the game, community service and contrition formed part of the ACA submission.

Elsewhere, it appears the recommended meeting between CA and ACA directors will come early next week.

Meanwhile the appointment of a full-time CA chairman is believed to have been placed on the backburner, with interim Earl Eddings still the most likely option.

Eddings' predecessor David Peever previously asserted his belief the trio's bans should stand before his resignation earlier this month.