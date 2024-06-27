Bat maker says time to pull stumps

Graham Sercombe has been making cricket bats out of his Governors Bay workshop for the past 32 years. Now he is retiring his brand and looking to travel. Photo: Geoff Sloan

When cricket star Peter Fulton scored a triple century for Canterbury in 2003, he used a Governor bat.

Now, it’s the end of the innings for the bat’s maker and Governor founder, Graham Sercombe, as he retires after 32 years of producing custom cricket bats.

Fulton’s score of 301 not out, from 445 balls, against Auckland was the sixth triple century by a New Zealander and the first in 50 years at the time.

“It’s cool to see on TV and that, but I don’t know how much attention you really get from it,” Sercombe said.

He crafts bats and other cricket gear out of his Governors Bay workshop aiming for a personalised, quality product rather than quantity.

The 62-year-old is an aircraft engineer at Air New Zealand and has also worked in coaching and administration at various Christchurch sports clubs.

Now looking to purchase a home in the city and a caravan in the North Island, he is closing up shop.

“It felt like the right time and I’m keeping the netting side of the business so I’ll still have connections with people in that sense.”

Governor bats are made from high-grade English willow sourced from J.S. Wright and Sons, the oldest bat willow supplier in the world.

“It’s always been a part-time hobby-business. It’s hard for me to make a lower level bat because then you have to produce numbers. So I’ve mainly hit the custom-made side of the market.”

He is selling his equipment to Gavin Cox Furniture which will start crafting the bats.

Sercombe has made about 300 bats since starting Governor, selling mostly in New Zealand but with some going to American and European customers.

“It’s just people who love cricket and love having something a bit special about their bat.”

Sercombe has enjoyed showing his bat-making process to customers and several school groups over the years.

“That’s always been good. Some people have even just come and had look without any intentions of buying, but I knew they were interested in the process.”

To craft a Governor bat, Sercombe presses the willow so it bounces balls rather than denting the bat.

“The pressing process is one of the biggest things about getting really great quality out of a bat.”

Sercombe’s two sporting passions are cricket and badminton.

In his early 20s, he played for Old Boys Collegians and for a season in England in the Middlesex County League.

His favourite part of the process is when he seals the sticker on a finished product.

“You can see what you’ve done when it’s finished and it looks great. It’s very satisfying.”

He hopes any cricketer who has used a Governor will celebrate a legacy of a high-quality, personalised bats.