Bates 100 sets up White Ferns win

Suzie Bates celebrates during her hundred against India in Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images

The White Ferns' preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup began in style with a dominant win over India in the first one day international.

In the first of five matches in Queenstown, the White Ferns claimed a comfortable 62-run win, setting the platform with a formidable target of 275 runs.

New Zealand opened their batting with confidence, with a terrific top-order performance from Suzie Bates. Jess Kerr claimed her best bowling figures of her career at international level with four wickets for 35 runs. Kerr nabbed the big wicket of Indian captain Mithali Raj on 59 runs.

Opener, Bates celebrated her 11th international ODI century, at a run a ball pace on the way to scoring 106 runs, as the White Ferns were proactive early on.

Bates was thrilled with her individual performance, while she complimented her team-mates for their discipline.

"It's massive...you get a lot of confidence," Bates said.

"We knew the ball didn't turn too much and backed ourselves against the spin."

"Amy (Satterthwaite) swept beautifully and made it look like there were a lot of gaps out there."

Bates had luck on her side, due to a rusty Indian fielding display. She was dropped on 14 and survived a run-out chance with a desperate dive on 32.

Amy Satterthwaite contributed a high quality innings of 63 runs off 67 balls before she was caught by India's teenage keeper Richa Ghosh. Amelia Kerr chipped in a solid 33 runs, and opener Maddy Green added another 17 runs, but probably wanted more.

With New Zealand seemingly heading towards an insurmountable total, India's bowlers launched a comeback.

Captain Sophie Devine was dismissed for 13, shortly after powerful hitter Lea Tahuhu departed on 8. The last six White Ferns batters contributed runs of single digits, and New Zealand fell away sharply, failing to bat out their 50 overs.

India's run chase was in trouble early with both openers dismissed cheaply. Captain Mithali Raj with 59 runs and Yastika Bhatia with 41 had their team well positioned to guide them over the line. They were starting to exert some pressure on the White Ferns bowlers, until Jess Kerr removed Raj.

The second game of the series gets underway in Queenstown on Tuesday.

The White Ferns will open their ICC women's World Cup against the West Indies in Tauranga is schedulted for March 4th, while India have drawn Pakistan.