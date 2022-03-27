White Ferns batter Suzie Bates raises her bat after scoring a century against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Suzie Bates can add another accolade to her name — and this one places her in a very select group.

The Otago and White Ferns opening batter, of Dunedin, surpassed 5000 one-day international runs on Saturday.

She became the first New Zealand woman to achieve the milestone and just the fourth woman worldwide.

Bates (34) reached the mark on the way to compiling 126 runs off 135 balls against Pakistan in Christchurch on Saturday.

It was a splendid innings, which propelled the White Ferns to a 71-run win in the final game of their World Cup campaign.

Bates also became the first cricketer, man or woman, to score centuries in four consecutive World Cups.

She reached the 5000-run mark midway through her innings.

She was on 80 as she scampered back for two after a late cut down to third man on 80.

She finished the innings on 5045 career runs, which she has scored across 142 matches at an average of 41.01 since her debut in 2006.

At the peak of her career she was considered the world’s best player, winning the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2013 and 2015.

England’s Charlotte Edwards, India’s Mithali Raj and the West Indies’ Stefanie Taylor are the only others in the 5000-run club.