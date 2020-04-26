New Zealand great Suzie Bates trains in her makeshift gym at her home in Fairfield yesterday. PHOTO SUPPLIED

New Zealand cricket great Suzie Bates is a little worried the economic fallout from Covid-19 may have a detrimental effect on the development of the women’s game.

However, the 32-year-old is optimistic the timing of the pandemic means the game in New Zealand has been shielded to a certain extent.

"I think there is the potential that women’s sport will take the first hit in terms of budget and resources," she said.

"I can’t speak for other sports. But I feel like we are pretty lucky with New Zealand Cricket at the moment because they now realise the importance of the women’s game, so, hopefully, it is more of an opportunity to get around the table and help grow the game from a little bit of a crisis point.

"I think financially New Zealand Cricket have been really fortunate with the timing, having completed the Indian tours and having signed off that Spark [broadcasting] deal.

"Compared to Cricket Australia I think we are doing OK but there is the chance women’s sport takes a few cuts initially.

"But fingers crossed it is pretty evenly spread if there are cuts to make."

There has been speculation the Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled for New Zealand early next year, may have to be held at a later date to accommodate the rescheduling of other ICC events.

For Otago stalwarts Bates and Katey Martin that would be devastating. They have been waiting their entire careers to play an international at home in Dunedin.

They should have played one earlier this year but a scheduled twenty20 international fixture against South Africa was washed out without a ball bowled, so they are still waiting.

"Katey Martin and I were joking the other day that a game in Dunedin is just not meant to be. But at this stage New Zealand Cricket have only confirmed the cancellation of the Sri Lankan tour and they are pretty optimistic the rest of cricket will carry on as per usual.

"Fingers crossed we can make it work whenever it has to be. I guess that is out of our control but I’m sure it will happen to some extent at some stage next year."

Bates has spent the best part of six weeks in self isolation at her home in Fairfield. Initially, she was required to self isolate after returning from a holiday in the United Kingdom.

Just as that period was coming to an end, the country went into nationwide lockdown.

It has been a change of speed for Bates, who is used to living out of a suitcase.

She bought her home about "two or three years ago" and "I’ve probably spent the most nights ever in a row here."

To fill in the time she has been cooking chilli from scratch and has renewed her attempts to learn to play guitar.

She has also been training, of course. There is a fitness regime to follow, which includes virtual yoga and "lots of running on the road". And there is always shadow batting.

"But to be fair it has been nice to have a break. I’ve been on the treadmill for the last three years non-stop. A break now is not a bad thing."