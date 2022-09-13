Batting great appointed to female role

Craig Cumming never really left Otago cricket but he is excited about an opportunity to return to the fold on a permanent basis.

Cumming was yesterday unveiled as the Otago Cricket Association’s head coach of female performance and pathways.

The new fulltime role will encompass coaching the Otago Sparks — he has held that role on a part-time basis over the past two summers — and also driving the growth of the women’s game in the province.

Craig Cumming.

Cumming, the Volts batting great, was always considered the front-runner for the job given his pedigree and his success in taking the Sparks to a Hallyburton Johnstone one-day title and a Super Smash final.

He was still contracted to look after the Sparks through July and August but had to first decide whether he wanted the new fulltime role — which would mean leaving his position as director of sport at Otago Boys’ High School — then go through the process of applying and hoping he was given the nod.

"It’s been a interesting winter," Cumming said yesterday.

"It’s exciting, the level of investment and the time being put into the women’s game. But it’s also been quite a nervous time, to be honest.

"I had to think about whether this was the pathway I wanted to go down, and there was a chance, when they went to the open market, that I wouldn’t be selected.

"But I’m really excited, not only about coaching the Sparks, which I’ve really loved, but also the opportunity of creating a world-class female pathway plan.

"This is where my passion lies for the future."

Cumming is famously loquacious but said he felt he had blown his own trumpet enough during two interviews for the role.

He is simply keen to get to work and throw himself into the task ahead.

"Success is not about winning titles, and I think the success we’ve had with the Sparks has been about the implementation of a programme and developing players.

"That gives me a huge amount of confidence, and it’s given me knowledge of what I believe is needed to create a programme that will allow us to create White Ferns in the future and inspire our younger girls.

"Then I’ve obviously got strong links to the province and can hopefully motivate people to work alongside me and what I want to do."

He was looking forward to working with a good bunch at Otago cricket and around the region, Cumming said.

He acknowledged it might seem ambitious to talk of a world-class women’s cricket base in Otago but felt that ambition was necessary.

A key was creating more opportunities for girls and women.

"We’re a long way from world-class at the moment. We’ve got to crawl before we walk before we run, so it’s about creating playing opportunities.

"The big thing I’ve learnt in my time coaching the Sparks is that awareness of the game has been lacking. And that’s not the players’ fault — it’s simply that they don’t get enough cricket.

"If we can get a club competition under way and an A programme under way, we create that stepping stone. In the past, you basically go from schoolgirl cricket into the Sparks, and that’s a massive step, and players aren’t technically or mentally ready for that."

Cumming has been doing winter work with the Sparks but will not officially start the new role until October 10.

He said he had learnt a lot in his role at Otago Boys’ over nearly four years.

"It’s a hugely challenging role. I’ve probably been educated more than the boys or the coaches I’ve been involved with.

"There’s never an off button, so it does consume you, but I’ve loved it and I’ve been privileged to be part of Otago Boys’."

Otago Cricket Association performance general manager Steve Martin said the introduction of the fulltime role aligned with the growth of female cricket.

The association was determined to find the right candidate to put performance support in place for both elite players and those aspiring to play domestic cricket.

"We had overwhelming interest in this role from highly credentialed candidates around the globe, but Craig’s significant experience in the game and his passion for Otago were key factors in his appointment," Martin said.

The first round of Sparks contracts have been offered and the pre-season programme starts shortly.

Cumming’s initial priority would be to build on the Sparks’ success and development alongside boosting opportunities for pathway players, Martin said.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz