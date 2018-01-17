Ben Wheeler back in NZ squad

Ben Wheeler. Photo Getty

Central Districts left armer Ben Wheeler is back in the New Zealand squad after a year's absence for the three-game T20 series against Pakistan.

Wheeler played the last of his four T20 internationals against South Africa at Eden Park last February.

His overall T20 record is good, with 47 wickets in 35 games at 22.9 apiece. This season, he's taken seven wickets but costing over nine runs an over.

New Zealand have named 15 players for the series, which starts in Wellington on Monday, but five of them are only involved for part of the rubber.

Fast bowlers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are only in for the second and third matches; senior batsman Ross Taylor is there for just game one; Seth Rance, who replaces Boult for the fifth and final ODI in Wellington on Friday, joins the squad for game three; while Tim Southee is there for only games one and three.

The New Zealand squad includes the world's No 1-ranked T0 batsman and bowler in Colin Munro and legspinner Ish Sodhi.

They are also the No 1-ranked team in the shortest form of the game, while Pakistan are No 2, which should set up an entertaining series, despite Pakistan's ordinary ODI form which has them trailing 4-0 going into game five.

National selector Gavin Larsen said it was exciting to have Wheeler back in the mix, bowling well, while adding there were a number of others who had pushed their case.

''Ben's ability to swing the ball makes him a threatening bowler and his batting power and athleticism in the field compliments that nicely,'' Larsen said.

''It will be nice to see more of Ben and Seth while we manage the workloads of Tim and Trent.''

Larsen singled out young Auckland batsman Mark Chapman as an unlucky absentee.

They like his game but there is a squeeze on the No 5 five spot. Tom Bruce and Taylor are sitting ahead of Chapman.

''We have three guys who were seriously considered for that specialist batsman spot however we've backed the incumbents who have performed so well for us in recent times," said Larsen.

"Mark has been really impressive for Auckland, but with the form that Tom and Ross have been in we felt they deserved to continue getting opportunities.''

New Zealand T20 squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor (1st game only), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Colin de Grandhomme, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (1st and 3rd games only), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (2nd and 3rd games only), Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance (3rd game only), Trent Boult (2nd and 3rd games only).

Schedule:

Jan 22: first T20, Wellington

Jan 25: second T20, Auckland

Jan 28: third T20, Mt Maunganui