Big games loom for Sparks

Suzie Bates speaks with coach Craig Cumming at a team training earlier this year. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Otago Sparks are trying to focus on the process and not get caught looking at the competition standings.

But they are two wins away from securing a home berth for the playoffs.

Leg one of the double gets under way in Dunedin this afternoon.

The Sparks are hosting Central Districts, who have been the surprise package in the Super Smash this season.

The Hinds hold second place with 22 points from nine games, and are in a commanding spot to host the elimination final.

Perennial favourites Wellington have locked in the top spot with 28 points from nine games, and are through to the grand final regardless of what happens in their remaining clash.

The intrigue lies in the battle for the final playoff spot.

The Sparks (16 points) have a game in hand and can leapfrog the Hinds with two wins from their final round-robin games.

Canterbury and Northern Districts played yesterday, and ND were the winners by just one run. Northern posted 123 for five, and Canterbury fell agonisingly short of a DLS adjusted target of 55 in seven overs.

Northern Districts, now on 14 points, have thus also kept their playoff prospects alive, while Auckland and Canterbury are out of contention.

The Sparks’ final round-robin game is against Northern Districts in Dunedin on Tuesday, and that could be critical, depending on the outcome of the other fixtures.

There is a lot to play for, as coach Craig Cumming acknowledged.

"There is ... but if you get caught looking at the scoreboard or the points table I think you get distracted," he said.

"The goal for us is to go out and play quality cricket.

"It is a big game and the competition is nice and close."

The Sparks have stuck with the same 12 that fronted for the nine-run loss to Auckland on Sunday.

Cumming had a few selection dilemmas, but he has not wavered from a selection policy that rewards players who have performed in the past.

The Sparks certainly performed the last time the two teams met.

Spinner Eden Carson grabbed three wickets and Suzie Bates anchored the chase with an unbeaten 52 to seal an eight-wicket win.

Bates is again near the top of the ledger for runs scored. She has added 346 at an average of 69.20 this season.

Only Wellington all-rounder and fellow White Ferns team-mate Melie Kerr has scored more, with 354 at 70.80.

The Sparks lean heavily on Bates to carry the bulk of the scoring responsibilities, while swing bowler Emma Black has nine wickets at an average of 19.44 and continues to press hard for opportunities at the next level.

Incredibly, the Sparks have not played at their home base in Dunedin this summer, so they are looking forward to getting out on the University Oval, where Finn Allen bludgeoned 137 from 62 balls during a T20 international on Wednesday.