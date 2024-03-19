Black Caps all-rounder aces golf hole a day after career-best figures

Michael Bracewell. File photo

As Black Caps all-rounder Michael Bracewell can attest, when it’s your day, it’s your day.

On Monday, as he bids to play his way back into the national side after an Achilles injury in mid-2023, the 33-year-old recorded career-best first-class bowling figures of 8/41 to bowl Wellington to victory against his former side Otago.

Then, on Tuesday, Bracewell went even better and hit a hole in one at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club, as the second feat of a whirlwind 24 hours.

The all-rounder’s display with the ball helped to dismiss Otago for just 99, as Wellington claimed victory by an innings and 42 runs, and moved seven points clear at the top of the Plunket Shield.

That lead can be cemented, if Canterbury defeat Northern Districts in Rangiora on Tuesday.

Bracewell hasn’t played for New Zealand since March 2023, after rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing for Worcestershire in English county cricket.

As a result, he missed last year’s Cricket World Cup in India, and has since been overtaken by the pair of Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra as spin-bowling all-rounders.