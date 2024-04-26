Black Caps beat Pakistan to claim series lead

The Black Caps have scored a four run win over Pakistan in the fourth T20 cricket international in Lahore.

The Black Caps lead the series 2-1, with the final game on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first New Zealand scored 178 for seven, while Pakistan finished on 174 for eight.

Tim Robinson and Tom Blundell put on 56 for the opening wicket with 21-year-old Robinson finishing on 51.

Blundell made 28, while number three batter Dean Foxcroft added 34.

Pace bowler Abbas Afridi took three wickets for Pakistan.

In reply Pakistan lost regular wickets with Will O'Rourke dismissing both openers and Ben Sears the next two.

The homeside fell behind the required run-rate and needed 18 off the last over, which was bowled by James Neesham.

Fakhar Zaman top scored with 61.

O'Rourke took three wickets for 27 runs, while Sears finished with two for 27.

Speaking after the game, captain Michael Bracewell said it was pleasing they had made progress.

"The way we have learned from game to game is hugely important. Fortunately, we are able to come on the right side today. I think our last five overs as a bowling unit were particularly impressive," Bracewell said.

The first match was washed out, Pakistan won the second by seven wickets and New Zealand won the third by seven wickets.

The fifth and final game is in Lahore on Sunday morning.