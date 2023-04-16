Black Caps beaten again by Pakistan

Mark Chapman top-scored for the Black Caps against Pakistan. File photo: Getty

The Black Caps have crashed to a second defeat in the T20 series against Pakistan in two days, losing by 38 runs in the second match in Lahore.

Set a target of 193 for victory, courtesy of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s undefeated century, the Black Caps were restricted to 154-7 in their allotted 20 overs - with Mark Chapman’s 65 not out the visitors’ best effort with the bat.

Azam smashed 101 runs off only 58 balls, taking 16 runs off the final four balls of the innings to leave the Black Caps requiring just under 10 runs per over to level the five-match series.

Matt Henry was again the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, finishing with 2-29 in his four overs after his hat-trick in the first clash.

The run chase got off to a decent start with Tom Latham (19 runs off 20 balls) and Chad Bowes (26 off 24) adding 44 runs for the opening stand before both were dismissed within the space of nine balls.

Despite promising stands with Will Young (9 off 12 balls) and Daryll Mitchell (9 off 7), Chapman was left stranded as the Black Caps innings capitulated.

Yesterday, Henry’s hat-trick - only the fourth in New Zealand’s international T20 history - couldn’t prevent the Black Caps from crashing to an 88-run defeat in the first match.

The teams meet again on Tuesday.