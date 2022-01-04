Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Black Caps begin batting 130 behind

    New Zealand celebrate the wicket of Mehidy Hasan. Photo: Getty Images
    The Black Caps have finally ended Bangladesh's mammoth first innings on the fourth day of the first test at Mount Maunganui. 

    Bangladesh posted 458 all out, gaining a lead of 130 over the Black Caps' first innings total. 

    New Zealand survived a tricky 10 minute spell before lunch, going to the break 10 for 0. 

    Bangladesh started the morning at 401/6 and continued to frustrate the kiwi bowlers, surviving two early LBW decisions on review. 

    It was Tim Southee who finally grabbed the breakthrough, removing Mehidy Hasan caught behind for 47 and halting a partnership of 75 with Yasir Ali. 

    The final three wickets were shared between Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult, who finished with the hosts' best figures of 4 for 85.

     

