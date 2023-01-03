Black Caps blow strong start against Pakistan

Two brilliant sessions were outweighed by a poor final stanza as the Black Caps blew a commanding position on day one of the second test against Pakistan in Karachi.

From 226-1 at tea, the visitors slumped to 309-6 by stumps, losing a perfect platform on a wicket that failed to portend what was to follow.

For the second straight test, Devon Conway and Tom Latham put on a century partnership for the opening wicket, following their 184 from the first test with a smooth 134 that rarely looked troubled.

Kane Williamson joined Conway to see the opener through to his fourth test century as the pair added a further 100, before it all unravelled, with New Zealand losing five wickets for 45 runs and bringing Pakistan right back into the test.

The early signs were ominous only for Pakistan.

In contrast to New Zealand’s triple-spin attack – their only change being Matt Henry replacing Neil Wagner - Pakistan strangely opted for an extra seamer, with quicks Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah coming in for spinner Nauman Ali and seamer Mohammad Wasim.

Then, their star spinner Abrar Ahmed was tonked all over the park by Latham and Conway, conceding 67 from his first 11 overs as New Zealand cruised to lunch at 119-0, barely having offered a chance.

Pakistan stuck at it though, and got their breakthroughs from likely and unlikely sources. The return of Naseem was a key addition to their bowling stocks after poor showings from their seamers in the first test, and he looked dangerous after a so-so first session, trapping Latham lbw for 71 and having Williamson caught behind for 36 with a ball on a perfect line.

In between, Agha Salman showed he is more than a part-time spin option, as despite coming into the test with a bowling average of 114, he got the key wicket of Conway.

Conway strengthened the case that he should be the permanent opener with a classy 122, but after lunch he started to offer chances with two nicks just evading fielders, and eventually Salman lured him into fishing at a ball outside off that turned away.

That was where the rot kicked in, with Salman also removing Daryl Mitchell (3), bowled between bat and pad, while Henry Nicholls tried to cut the tweaker and feathered an edge behind for 26.

Abrar came back after his morning pasting and trapped Michael Bracewell lbw for a second-ball duck, and only some late resistance from Tom Blundell (30no) and Ish Sodhi (11no) spared further blushes.

More fight from the tail order will be needed on day two in order to reach a competitive total on a wicket that while greener than the first test, still offers more to batsmen than bowlers.