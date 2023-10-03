Black Caps claim D/L win over South Africa

New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot watched by South Africa's Quinton de Kock. Photo: Getty

The Black Caps have claimed a seven-run victory over South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram after rain stopped play with the Proteas needing 111 with 78 balls remaining.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, New Zealand set South Africa 322 for victory off the back of Devon Conway’s 78 not out from 73 balls and Tom Latham’s 52 from 56.

Pleasingly for the Black Caps, returning skipper Kane Williamson was able to bat and retired from his innings while he was on 37.

Daryl Mitchell’s 25 from 16 injected late momentum as New Zealand finished on 321/6, with the wickets shared between Lungi Ngidi who took 3/33 and Marco Jansen with 3/45.

South Africa’s run chase got off to a poor start as Reeza Hendricks fell for a golden duck, trapped in front by Trent Boult, but Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen got them back on track before the latter departed for 51.

Boult later returned to end a promising fourth-wicket partnership between de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen, who was caught behind for 39.

South Africa were in a strong position as the rain set in - de Kock was not out on 84 and looking to launch the South African innings but the rain would not subside and play was abandoned.

Boult was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers before play was stopped, taking two wickets for 20 off five overs.

The Black Caps were declared victors following the Duckworth Lewis calculations.

Both sides will next be in action when the competition is underway. New Zealand entertain England in the opener on Thursday, while South Africa begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday.